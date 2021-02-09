‘Deserves more time’ – Aitor Karanka’s future at Birmingham City: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

The pressure is certainly building on Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City ahead of this weekend’s clash with Luton Town at St. Andrew’s.

Blues have won only one of their last 11 games in the Championship, and have fallen to 22nd in the league standings after a 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth last time out.

With Karanka’s side now falling into the relegation zone after two full transfer windows, the pressure is starting to mount on the Spaniard.

Ahead of this weekend’s match with Luton Town, fans have been calling for Karanka’s head, and a change in management which could potentially change their fortunes.

Here, we discuss whether it would be time to part ways with Karanka if they fall to a defeat against Luton this weekend…

Jacob Potter

He’s skating on thin ice, that’s for sure.

Karanka hasn’t exactly taken Birmingham in the right direction since being appointed as the club’s permanent manager, and I fear for his future if they’re beaten by Luton Town this weekend.

The Blues’ run of form has been nothing short of dreadful, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was to be relieved of his duties in charge of the club in the near future.

If they continue to persist with him in charge, then I would be stunned if he kept them in the Championship this season.

Something needs to change at Birmingham, and fast. Otherwise, they’ll be facing an almost unthinkable relegation into the third-tier of English football.

George Dagless

I think there’s a case for that.

They’re on a rotten run of form and losing to Luton is only going to highlight just how much trouble they are in, with them now sinking into the relegation zone.

Karanka needs to show that there is fight in this side under his stewardship and it needs to happen now, with the Blues’ owners more than happy to pull the trigger when they think it is time up.

It’s a big weekend for him, and I think many connected to the club are thinking the same at the moment.

Phil Spencer

Aitor Karanka deserves more time at Birmingham City.

The Blues have been struggling for some time and that was the case long before the Spaniard took charge of the club.

Birmingham’s problems run much deeper than the head coach’s role, and so the need for continuity is key.

Karanka has showed during his time with Middlesbrough that he’s fully capable of thriving at this level if given the time and that’s why he should be allowed to continue what he’s started regardless of the result this weekend.