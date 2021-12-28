Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Deserves more game time’ – Many West Brom fans react to player’s display against Derby County

Published

8 seconds ago

on

A catastrophic mix-up between Sam Johnstone and Cedric Kipre proved to be crucial yesterday afternoon as West Bromwich Albion fell to a 1-0 defeat to bottom side Derby County, in a big blow to their automatic promotion hopes.

The duo’s error placed the ball on a plate for Colin Kazim-Richards to tuck home in the 58th minute, with the Baggies failing to show anywhere near enough quality in the attacking half to cause the Rams many problems.

They did have two good chances through Jake Livermore and Callum Robinson, but Richard Stearman’s block for the former and the latter’s lack of confidence in front of goal helped the Rams to keep the visitors at bay in yet another frustrating afternoon for Valerien Ismael’s men.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

Jonathan Bond?

With this abject showing at Pride Park, one that could end up being crucial at the end of the season considering how close together many promotion candidates are at the table, very few players came out with any credit as Albion’s boss also received his fair share of criticism.

One man that did receive praise yet again is Taylor Gardner-Hickman who was harshly dropped from the starting lineup in their match against Barnsley – and remained on the bench in the East Midlands until the final 15 minutes of the match.

He made an impact during his short cameo though, alongside fellow youngster Tom Fellows who replaced Adam Reach just after the hour mark who was the subject of plaudits from Derby supporters after the match.

We take a look at what many of them said about the 18-year-old on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Deserves more game time’ – Many West Brom fans react to player’s display against Derby County

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: