‘Deserves more game time’ – Many West Brom fans react to player’s display against Derby County

A catastrophic mix-up between Sam Johnstone and Cedric Kipre proved to be crucial yesterday afternoon as West Bromwich Albion fell to a 1-0 defeat to bottom side Derby County, in a big blow to their automatic promotion hopes.

The duo’s error placed the ball on a plate for Colin Kazim-Richards to tuck home in the 58th minute, with the Baggies failing to show anywhere near enough quality in the attacking half to cause the Rams many problems.

They did have two good chances through Jake Livermore and Callum Robinson, but Richard Stearman’s block for the former and the latter’s lack of confidence in front of goal helped the Rams to keep the visitors at bay in yet another frustrating afternoon for Valerien Ismael’s men.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Jonathan Bond? Colorado Rapids LA Galaxy Minnesota United Seattle Sounders

With this abject showing at Pride Park, one that could end up being crucial at the end of the season considering how close together many promotion candidates are at the table, very few players came out with any credit as Albion’s boss also received his fair share of criticism.

One man that did receive praise yet again is Taylor Gardner-Hickman who was harshly dropped from the starting lineup in their match against Barnsley – and remained on the bench in the East Midlands until the final 15 minutes of the match.

He made an impact during his short cameo though, alongside fellow youngster Tom Fellows who replaced Adam Reach just after the hour mark who was the subject of plaudits from Derby supporters after the match.

We take a look at what many of them said about the 18-year-old on Twitter.

If you don't take your chances you will get punished. Baggies got what they deserved. Calamatous goal to give away. Only positive from today, Tom Fellows coming on & did well. Another big opportunity missed today. January can't come sooner enough.#wba — Manish Patel (@Baggies20) December 27, 2021

Fellows and Gardener-Hickman were the only players that played for the badge, we were so poor today #WBA #WBAFC — Seth (@SjcWBA) December 27, 2021

Fellows and TGH our only bright sparks in the past few games. Apparently the gap between EFL and U23s football is too large a jump though #wba — Liam (@AllAlbionAction) December 27, 2021

I tell you what tho Tom Fellows deserves more game time played 30 minutes and done more than diangana the whole game #wba — Rhys 24x 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WBA_Rhys) December 27, 2021

Well played Tom Fellows 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 unfortunately that means we won’t see you again for a while #wba — Ian.Baggie_09 (@IanWBA09) December 27, 2021

Fellows and TGH should be starting next game #wba — Baggies Breakdown (@BromBreakdown) December 27, 2021

Tom Fellows has been brilliant. #WBA — Mark Abel (@MarkAbel_28) December 27, 2021

Fellows looks decent doesn’t he #wba — Baggies Breakdown (@BromBreakdown) December 27, 2021