‘Deserves his chance in the league’, ‘Baller’ – Many Charlton fans rave over one player’s FA Cup showing

Charlton Athletic fans have plenty of reasons to be smiling right now and one of them just so happens to be young Mason Burstow.

It has been a good week for Addicks youngsters in general, with teenage defender Deji Elerewe penning his first professional contract with the club after making his debut earlier in the season for the senior side.

And Burstow could be another talented youngster to come through the ranks after also making his bow earlier in the campaign.

That was in an EFL Trophy match against Crawley Town, where his nine-minute cameo saw him produce a goal and an assist in a 6-1 drubbing.

Burstow has returned to the under-23’s following that but an FA Cup clash against non-league Havant & Waterlooville yesterday gave caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson the perfect opportunity to throw the forward into the mix in a prestigious competition.

And the 19-year-old more than took his chance after coming on in the 86th minute, and just before full time he drove a shot low and hard beyond the opposition goalkeeper to make it 4-0 to the hosts.

He’s given Jackson something to think about for when league football returns next week against Burton Albion and Addicks fans have been left wanting to see more of Burstow in action.

Well done Mase. Proud of you young man… keep going — Steve_2288 (@Steve_2288) November 7, 2021

baller — SWBuddy (@SWBoosted) November 7, 2021

This boy has a real chance IMO. Go on Mase! — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) November 6, 2021

money mase deserves his chance in the league — Josh (@11joshlee) November 6, 2021

Star boy — Ollie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@CafcOllie7) November 6, 2021

Starboy — Max (@max_cafc) November 6, 2021

Play him every week https://t.co/6HNnL4z74B — AKERS (@Jonathanacwort7) November 6, 2021

Gotta be first team soon https://t.co/sNOtr8lYGY — Robert Shore (@ShoreRobert) November 6, 2021

This is the next kid that we sell to the premier league and he becomes top class. Absolutely tears it up for the kids team https://t.co/HzrPq92dcu — Liam (@liamacall) November 6, 2021