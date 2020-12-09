‘Deserves his chance’, ‘Brilliant’ – Many Sunderland fans weigh up one man’s position after Oldham win

Sunderland secured their place in the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy with a 2-1 win against Oldham Athletic last night and many fans have taken to Twitter to praise young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson after his performance.

The 20-year-old was handed just his second senior appearance by new boss Lee Johnson against the Latics last night, having made his debut in the competition earlier this term.

Patterson was beaten early on as Bobby Grant’s long-range strike put Oldham ahead but overall it was an impressive display from the academy product – who made three saves, two clearances, and one punch at Boundary Park (Sofascore).

Chris Maguire pulled the Black Cats back level before the half and Josh Scowen headed in the winner just after the hour mark, a goal that would give Johnson his first win in charge of the North East club.

The faith that the new coach put in Patterson was ultimately repaid and may leave him considering the position of Remi Matthews and Lee Burge – neither of which have been entirely convincing this season.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25 Who did Simon Mignolet join from? Anderlecht Club Brugge Sint-Truiden Beerschot

The 20-year-old’s display against Oldham, particularly a stunning late save, has certainly caught the attention of fans of the League One outfit, with many taking to Twitter to praise him after the game and call for him to be used in the league.

Read their reaction here:

Some smart goalkeeping tonight also from Anthony Patterson 🧤 Tbh having him as our number 2 rather than Matthews is a better option #safc — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) December 8, 2020

better option than Matthews 👍 — Gary Crosby (@TheDiddyman1) December 9, 2020

#safc tell you what kiddo. You didn’t move your feet for the goal but what a save that is. Brilliant mr Patterson! Haway the lads! @SunderlandAFC — Dave Lawrence (@DaveLawrence208) December 8, 2020

I do tbf, burge and matthews have proven to be pretty poor, he deserves his chance — Jack Talbot (@jacktalbot1) December 8, 2020

Yes, there’s no reason not to — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) December 8, 2020

Certainly ahead of Matthews. He’d be someone I’d be looking to pay off in January to clear some wages for much needed incoming players. — hettonpete (@hettonpete1) December 8, 2020

Yes along with Patterson — Russell Pulford (@PulfordRussell) December 8, 2020