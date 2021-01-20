Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

‘Deserves first team football’ – Many Preston North End fans react to fresh player agreement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Preston striker Josh Harrop has been loaned out to League One side Ipswich Town.

Despite the Whites’ struggles in the Championship this season, Harrop has been restricted to a limited amount of appearances – with his only league start coming in the defeat to Birmingham City on Halloween.

All together, the former Manchester United frontman has featured just eight times in all competitions and will spend the remainder of the campaign at Portman Road in order to enhance his chances of more regular first-team opportunities.

Quiz: The top 16 Preston North End record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16

Who did Jordan Hugill join for £9 million?

Harrop was a regular at Deepdale last season, but has been pushed further down the pecking order this term, and moves to Ipswich in an attempt to boost their promotion push following some tricky results for Paul Lambert’s men in recent months.

Preston have already been busy in the January window, adding the likes of Jayson Molumby, Ched Evans and goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, which has paved the way for Harrop to leave on loan.

However, it’s a decision that has led to an angry response from the Deepdale faithful on Twitter:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Deserves first team football’ – Many Preston North End fans react to fresh player agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: