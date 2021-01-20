‘Deserves first team football’ – Many Preston North End fans react to fresh player agreement

Preston striker Josh Harrop has been loaned out to League One side Ipswich Town.

Despite the Whites’ struggles in the Championship this season, Harrop has been restricted to a limited amount of appearances – with his only league start coming in the defeat to Birmingham City on Halloween.

All together, the former Manchester United frontman has featured just eight times in all competitions and will spend the remainder of the campaign at Portman Road in order to enhance his chances of more regular first-team opportunities.

Harrop was a regular at Deepdale last season, but has been pushed further down the pecking order this term, and moves to Ipswich in an attempt to boost their promotion push following some tricky results for Paul Lambert’s men in recent months.

Preston have already been busy in the January window, adding the likes of Jayson Molumby, Ched Evans and goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, which has paved the way for Harrop to leave on loan.

However, it’s a decision that has led to an angry response from the Deepdale faithful on Twitter:

How we’ve let him go but keep Potts is beyond me — Joe 🃏 (@joe__37) January 20, 2021

25 his career is stalling needs games and If we ever want to start selling players they need to be playing — Peter Seddon 💙 (@PeterSeddon10) January 20, 2021

Deserves first team football. Shame to see him go. Good luck Josh. #pnefc — PNE Fans Forum (@PNEFansForum) January 20, 2021

Shocking decision we lack creativity in midfield. Imagine if he got the chances maguire got I’m sure he’d find form and massively improve the team. — Carl Charnley (@CarlCharnley) January 20, 2021

What a joke, best creative player we have — Daniel Clarke (@Dani_Clarke96) January 20, 2021

it was better for him, was never gonna get a run of games under neil. good luck — oli😎 (@olibennettV2) January 20, 2021

Staggering and once again our loss will be another clubs gain. — Andy Farrell (@APFaz) January 20, 2021

More talent gone — Liam Sanders (@LiamSan16600689) January 20, 2021

Go and smash it josh and prove you deserve a spot in our team!! — Ian Cowell (@polish2016) January 20, 2021

On other talent gone now well done preston. — #whitemanannounced (@JakobsenSzn) January 20, 2021