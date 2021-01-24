Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Deserves credit’, ‘Proving himself’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on 28-y/o after QPR win

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County picked up a crucial three points against QPR yesterday after a 1-0 away win thanks to Colin Kazim-Richards’ goal.

Whilst it was a team effort from Wayne Rooney’s men, the Rams were reliant on keeper Kelle Roos to ensure they left London with the win.

The 28-year-old, who has been backup to David Marshall for much of the campaign, was outstanding against the R’s, making a few excellent saves to preserve his clean sheet.

One of the best saves came late on, when he got down quickly to keep out a fine effort from Yoann Barbet.

That makes it back-to-back clean sheets for Roos, after he also starred in the win over Bournemouth, and he may be giving Rooney a decision to make moving forward.

Either way, the fans were delighted with his contribution, particularly because Roos had come in for criticism for his displays last season, which ultimately saw him lose his place.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


