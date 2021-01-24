‘Deserves credit’, ‘Proving himself’ – These Derby County fans heap praise on 28-y/o after QPR win

Derby County picked up a crucial three points against QPR yesterday after a 1-0 away win thanks to Colin Kazim-Richards’ goal.

Whilst it was a team effort from Wayne Rooney’s men, the Rams were reliant on keeper Kelle Roos to ensure they left London with the win.

The 28-year-old, who has been backup to David Marshall for much of the campaign, was outstanding against the R’s, making a few excellent saves to preserve his clean sheet.

One of the best saves came late on, when he got down quickly to keep out a fine effort from Yoann Barbet.

That makes it back-to-back clean sheets for Roos, after he also starred in the win over Bournemouth, and he may be giving Rooney a decision to make moving forward.

Either way, the fans were delighted with his contribution, particularly because Roos had come in for criticism for his displays last season, which ultimately saw him lose his place.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Main thoughts; Kelle Roos cannot be dropped. Unfortunately for Marshall, welcome to the bench. Last Saturday can be put down to COVID rustiness, I’ll now give them that. Never thought we could find a Martin replacement. Step up Man Like Colin. #dcfc — Matt Harvey (@mattharvey07) January 23, 2021

Roos won us those 3 points again today 👏🏻 🐑 #dcfc — Connor (@connorgreen_98) January 23, 2021

MASSIVE shoutout to Kelle Roos today as well! Kept us in the game with a couple of amazing saves! #DCFC #DCFCfans — Ryan 🐏 (@ryangj) January 23, 2021

What a win. Credit Kelle Roos. Kept us in it today. #dcfc — Chariot Choogle (@Jones94Kyle) January 23, 2021

Have to say, Roos has made some great saves in these last 2 games, definitely deserves credit #dcfc 🐏 — Martin Dunford 🐏 (@bojanglez) January 23, 2021

Roos in goal today 🙌🏻🙌🏻 fantastic saves that kept us in it, well done! He gets a lot of stick but he’s proving himself now #dcfc #dcfcfans — Michele 🖤🐏⚽️ (@mish_1974) January 23, 2021

Fair play to Roos. I’ve slated him a lot in the past but got praise when he’s delivering!! #dcfc #dcfcfans — PolishPirlo👑 (@DCFCtalk) January 23, 2021