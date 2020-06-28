‘Deserves better’, ‘Just leave’ – Many Bristol City fans frustrated by Lee Johnson decision v Sheffield Wednesday

Lee Johnson has rung the changes for Bristol City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate but many Robins fans have been left frustrated by the omission of Kasey Palmer.

City produced a dismal display against Blackburn Rovers last weekend and welcome the Owls to BS3 in search of their first win since the restart.

Johnson has made a number of changes to his starting XI for the clash with Wednesday as the Robins look to kick-start their play-off push.

🚨 Your #BristolCity team! 🚨 🔘 Hunt replaces injured Pereira

🔘 Afobe & Wells start

🔘 Seven changes #BRCSHW pic.twitter.com/RMSBl4Yhps — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 28, 2020

In goal, Niki Maenpaa replaces Dan Bentley, who was poor in last weekend’s defeat to Rovers.

Ashley Williams, Jay Dasilva and Jack Hunt come into the defensive line in place of Tomas Kalas, Tommy Rowe, and Pedro Pereira – with the latter sidelined due to injury.

There’s no place for assist machine Niclas Eliasson in midfield, with Andreas Weimann back in after missing last weekend’s game.

In the forward line, Benik Afobe makes his first start since he suffered a nasty ligament injury back in September, with January signing Nahki Wells also getting the nod.

There’s no start for Palmer, however, with the attacking midfielder named amongst the substitutes. He’s started just 11 times this season, having joined the Robins permanently last summer.

Do these 11 celebrities support Bristol City or not? Have a go now!

1 of 11 Jack Whitehall is a Bristol City supporter - True or false? True False

His absence appears to have frustrated fans of the South West club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

No Kalas? No Palmer? — Michael (@OnlyOTIB) June 28, 2020

Palmer deserves better — zach (@zachkelly__) June 28, 2020

Please @kaseypalmer45 think It best if you leave they might start you there — wes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@deadlyfam) June 28, 2020

Why isn’t KP starting?? — K🇵🇪 (@bcfckierh) June 28, 2020

#JusticeforKP — Bristol City FC Supporters Page (@BCFC_Supporters) June 28, 2020

Oh my god – @kaseypalmer45 just leave mate. Go to someone who will appreciate you — Myles (@bcfcmg) June 28, 2020

o’dowda over palmer and eliasson? very very strange. the rest i get. https://t.co/de2sPDSM54 — kory (@bcfckory) June 28, 2020