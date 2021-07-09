‘Deserves another shot at Premier League football’ – Crystal Palace target West Brom star: The verdict

Billy Mulley

Crystal Palace’s interest in Kyle Bartley is justified and despite West Brom’s relegation last season, he is a player that deserves another shot at Premier League football.

Palace have lost leadership upon the expiry of Mamadou Sakho’s and Gary Cahill’s respective contracts and Bartley would bring experience, confidence, and ability to Palace’s already dented backline.

West Brom did end the Premier League season by conceding the most goals, however, it was a defence that shored up as the season progressed. As well as being an integral part of how West Brom operated last year, he had an excellent campaign the season prior and was instrumental to The Baggies’ eventual promotion.

Bartley has been a top-end Championship performer for the majority of his career, and he is at a point where the prospect of just playing in the Premier League may just tempt him.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

Bartley has shown that he can perform to a good enough standard in the Premier League, having impressed me whilst with West Brom last term.

Their relegation back into the Championship wasn’t a fair reflection on Bartley’s efforts though, and I think he’d be more than deserving of a return to the top-flight this summer.

With Gary Cahill potentially not being at his best next season, additional strength in depth at centre-back is certainly needed in Patrick Viera’s side ahead of the new Premier League season.

Signing Bartley would be a smart bit of business by the Eagles, and they should be looking to finalise an agreement for him in the near future, with Newcastle also reportedly keen on landing his signature.

George Dagless

I don’t think it’s a bad idea from the Eagles at all.

Palace do need to add to that centre-half area and Bartley provides a low-cost option that should allow funds to be spent elsewhere on the side, too, with several parts of the Palace squad needing a bit of a revamp at the moment.

He had a good season for West Brom last year, despite their relegation, and I think the fight and grit he’d bring to the Palace side would make him a hit with supporters.

He’s still got something to offer at this level and I think he would be a decent option for Palace to consider adding to their squad.