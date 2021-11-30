‘Deserves another chance’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to James Norwood’s latest exploits

James Norwood has been made available for transfer in January, with Ipswich Town deeming him as surplus to requirements after a big recruitment drive in the summer.

His expected availability in just over a month has alerted several League One clubs, with Lincoln City, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth all emerging as interested parties, as per a Football League World exclusive.

Norwood, who has a wealth of experience across the EFL and the National League, has been confined to training with Ipswich’s U23s.

Quiz: 30 questions about Ipswich Town’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Macauley Bonne joined on loan from which club this summer? Nottingham Forest QPR Reading Stoke City

The 31-year-old started for the club’s U23s against Watford this afternoon, with Norwood netting Ipswich’s second to push them back into the lead just before the break.

There is no denying that Norwood has the ability to thrive at wherever the next destination might be, as he has become a victim of the Tractor Boys recruiting some excellent options in the summer, whilst off the field issues have also played a contributing factor.

The experienced forward could be a real coup for the three clubs in pursuit, with Portsmouth and Plymouth hoping to continue operating in and around the promotion mix as the season continues.

Here, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans have reacted on Twitter to Norwood scoring for the club’s U23s…

First team inbound — sam_turpin (@sam19457595) November 30, 2021

play him — Jack. (@Jxck_091) November 30, 2021

get him starting tomo — Jude (@itfcjude) November 30, 2021

I've heard a bit about this lad, hope he gets his chance soon 😁 — Steve (@SteveITFC) November 30, 2021

@jnorwood_10 Deserves another chance. Has he done anything wrong? — dc1973 (@dc1973) November 30, 2021

Best striker at the club — ToM RILEY🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Itfctom672) November 30, 2021