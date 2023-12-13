Highlights Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace could be a good appointment for Stoke City, according to pundit Carlton Palmer.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes former Birmingham City manager John Eustace would be a good appointment for Stoke City.

The Potters are on a hunt for a new manager after the sacking of Alex Neil on Sunday.

Neil was dismissed after his side suffered their fourth consecutive defeat as they were beaten 1-0 by struggling Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, bringing his 15-month tenure at the club to an end.

Paul Gallagher took caretaker charge for the 1-1 home draw against Swansea City on Tuesday night, and the point moves Stoke up to 19th in the Championship table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Championship Table (As it stands December 12th) Team P GD Pts 17 Birmingham City 20 -6 23 18 Plymouth Argyle 20 -2 22 19 Stoke City 21 -9 22 20 Millwall 20 -6 21 21 Huddersfield Town 21 -15 21 22 QPR 20 -11 19 23 Sheffield Wednesday 20 -18 13 24 Rotherham United 21 -23 13

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is said to have rejected an approach from Stoke, and Dean Smith is seemingly out of contention as he closes in on the Charlotte FC job, but Eustace is reportedly keen on the role.

Eustace has been out of work since being surprisingly sacked by Birmingham City in October, despite the club sitting sixth in the Championship table, and he has an affiliation with Stoke having played 84 games for the Potters between 2003 and 2008.

Palmer: Eustace would be a good appointment for Stoke City

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Eustace deserves another opportunity after his harsh dismissal by Birmingham, and he believes he would be a good option for Stoke.

"John Eustace is believed to be keen on the vacant Stoke City managers job," Palmer said.

"John used to be a former player of the club, he's been out of work since October after being harshly dismissed by Birmingham City.

"Looking at how Wayne Rooney is currently faring at Birmingham, the job that John did looks even more impressive.

"He left Birmingham in sixth place, occupying the last play-off spot.

"It appears that some Stoke City fans are divided, comparing him as similar to Alex Neil, but I think that is unfair.

"He's a talented young coach who deserves another chance in the game."

What next for Stoke City?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Eustace would be a good appointment for Stoke after the excellent job he did at Birmingham.

Eustace guided the Blues to a 17th-placed finish in the Championship last season, despite operating against a backdrop of ownership issues, and his side were in the top six at the time of his departure in October.

As Palmer says, Eustace certainly deserves another chance to manage in the second tier, but this is a crucial appointment for the Potters, and they must take their time to find the right man.

Neil is not the first manager to have found it tough at the bet365 Stadium in recent years, and with the club sitting just above the relegation zone, they cannot afford to get this decision wrong.