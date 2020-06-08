‘Deserves a season in the Prem’ – Many Leeds United fans urge club to wrap up player agreement

Gaetano Berardi has been discussing his Leeds United future, with the defender keen to stress that the club’s promotion push comes before his long-term future.

Leeds have had Berardi on the books since 2014, with the Swiss defender establishing himself as a firm fan favourite on the terrace at Elland Road.

However, he’s the sole member of Marcelo Bielsa’s playing squad who is out of contract heading into this summer.

Berardi in a Q&A with the club’s official media has discussed that: “I don’t know, I just want to finish the season as best we can. There are bigger things to do before I think about my future.”

In his time with Leeds, Berardi has reached 150 appearances for the club and in the coming nine games, he is going to be chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side are top of the table and a point clear of West Brom, but more importantly, a gap of seven points has developed between the Whites and Fulham in third.

To many fans, should promotion be achieved, Berardi deserves another year on his contract and a chance to showcase his talent in the Premier League.

Here is a look at some of that reaction…

True but the more I think about it the more I'm desperate for him to get an extension, even if it's just a year. — Ryanstill@🏠 (@LUFCSmegHead) June 7, 2020

He deserves another year,improved massively like rest of em who played under Bielsa. — mb (@went57) June 7, 2020

That statement right there, is why he should be given a new contract 🖋 📄 . Get it done, he bleeds Leeds 💙 💛 — Chelle 💙💛 (@ChelleLUFC) June 7, 2020

Get him signed up — hullwhite92 (@markbromby) June 7, 2020

Please allow him to stay one more year even if its from the bench he deserves to be a premier league player! Radz please! — ZZZZZZZZZZ (@JakeFor47941433) June 7, 2020

just give him a new contract plz x — Elliott (@elliott_robin26) June 7, 2020

Just give him a contract, he deserves a season in the prem with us, just like Pablo and coops — Ayling_SZN (@Leviathus151) June 7, 2020

