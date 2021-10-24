A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters were left thoroughly impressed by the performance of Fisayo Dele-Bashiru despite the Owls dropping points in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City.

Darren Moore’s side went into the game aiming to get back to winning ways in League One after being held to frustrating draws against AFC Wimbledon and Cambridge United in their previous two fixtures.

However, despite taking the lead the Owls were once again unable to claim all three points and they had to settle for just a draw, which does at least mean they have now suffered just one defeat in their last eight League One games.

One player who stood out for Sheffield Wednesday against Lincoln was Dele-Bashiru, with the 20-year-old heavily influential in Dennis Adeniran’s goal.

That came with him carrying the ball and then firing in an effort on target before Adeniran followed in to fire home the rebound.

In total, Dele-Bashiru managed to complete three successful dribbles and make one key pass in a performance that showed the 20-year-old has the potential to add an extra spark to this Sheffield Wednesday side.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were left highly impressed with Dele-Bashiru and many believe he is a player to build the team around now moving forwards.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Only positives out of that game are we haven’t lost and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru deserves a lifetime contract #swfc — Ash Finney (@AshFinney1) October 23, 2021

Fizz Dele-Bashiru is a talent. League 1 Yaya #swfc — Gary Clark (@GazClark8) October 23, 2021

Dele bashiru is world class #swfc — Tom (@Justom29) October 23, 2021

Once he gets more confidence of his talent, he's going to be unstoppable — Michael 🇬🇧 (@SouthowlMichael) October 23, 2021

He’s the main positive from the last couple of games. — John Parsonage (@fife_owl) October 23, 2021

My new favourite player. Saw glimpses last season. — Richard Woodhall (@rich_woodhall) October 23, 2021

He’s been great — Jack (@jspratswfc) October 23, 2021