Nottingham Forest

‘Deserves a knighthood’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as player reaches impressive milestone

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at Preston North End on Saturday, as they aim to consolidate a place in the top six ahead of the final three games of the campaign.

The man who scored the goal for the Reds was forward Lewis Grabban and that was his 20th of the campaign, a mean feat for a striker playing for Nottingham Forest.

The striker is now the first Forest man to score 20 in a season for the club since David Johnson and Marlon Harewood in the 2002-03 campaign which shows how good the achievement is for Grabban.

With Forest sitting in fifth place, there is now a hope that the club can hang on and maintain their place in the play-offs, if they can in the final three games of the campaign it would mean they’d be one of four fighting for a Premier League spot.

Here’s how Forest supporters reacted to Grabban reaching the 20 goal mark…


