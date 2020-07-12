‘Deserves a knighthood’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react as player reaches impressive milestone

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 at Preston North End on Saturday, as they aim to consolidate a place in the top six ahead of the final three games of the campaign.

The man who scored the goal for the Reds was forward Lewis Grabban and that was his 20th of the campaign, a mean feat for a striker playing for Nottingham Forest.

The striker is now the first Forest man to score 20 in a season for the club since David Johnson and Marlon Harewood in the 2002-03 campaign which shows how good the achievement is for Grabban.

With Forest sitting in fifth place, there is now a hope that the club can hang on and maintain their place in the play-offs, if they can in the final three games of the campaign it would mean they’d be one of four fighting for a Premier League spot.

Here’s how Forest supporters reacted to Grabban reaching the 20 goal mark…

Lewis Grabban though … 20 goals for striker’s graveyard #nffc is impressive. But up front alone with little service & working hard / doing a job all over the pitch. Respect — Stu 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@stuuuuu_nffc) July 11, 2020

Congratulations to grabban 20 goals in a season is rare for a #nffc player best poacher since Seth Armstrong! — neil marshall (@neilmarshall41) July 11, 2020

Well done to Lewis grabban, 20 goals is fantastic. Imagine how many he would get if we played attacking football. #nffc — NFFC-TruthHurts (@NffcTruthhurts) July 11, 2020

Congrats to lazy Lewis grabban on 20 goals a season 👏🏻👏🏻#nffc — Alistair West (@alistairwest98) July 11, 2020

Well played Lewis grabban 20 goals gets a mixed reception from our fans on twitter but runs tirelessly game in game out without his goals we'd be nowhere near the play offs could and should have probably been 25+ #nffc — @forest4eversteve (@biltonsteve) July 11, 2020

Grabban desevres a knighthood for getting 20 goals in a team that is so poor at playing on the front foot. — Peter (@moyesiee) July 11, 2020

There we have it … our 20 goal a season striker. Get in Grabban 😍 — Claire (@Cmw_nffc1979) July 11, 2020