“Deserves a chance” – Reading fan pundit discusses potential Paul Ince replacement at Royals

According to a recent report from The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Reading are keeping tabs on Graeme Murty as a potential successor to Paul Ince as manager.

The Royals had a fine start to the campaign and looked like early promotion contenders but whilst others have sustained their challenge and got stronger as the season has gone on, Reading have gone the other way.

They’re not particularly at risk of going down but form has dropped off of a cliff, with them winning just twice in their last ten league games.

Naturally, then, such a run of form sparks question marks over the manager and with Murty being linked as a potential arrival, we asked FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt for his thoughts on a potential link up.

“Ince has done a job, is he the future? I don’t think so. Murty is a hark back to the past when we were a decent team and he has the history and the passion and wants the best for Reading but like anything in life it’s open to opinions about his experience as a manager.

“I’d be open to him coming back because I think he’s got something. He got Reading into the Premier League as a captain and I don’t think many players can argue with that at the bottom end of the Championship. He’s a decent guy and a leader and he’s doing well with Sunderland’s u21s.

“He deserves a chance. We’ve had so many random mangers over the years so we need a reset, we need change, we need a fresh start. I’m not the one to say it’s got to be him but I wouldn’t be against it because he’s a top guy that deserves a chance – he’s done the hard yards but it seems quite clique-y to get a chance at management in the EFL.”

The Verdict

Murty would be a popular appointment among many Reading fans for obvious reasons but Johnny makes a good point over the lack of experience he has as a manager and that might be something to consider.

Even so, he obviously is very familiar with the club and has got some managerial experience having been in charge of the likes of Rangers in the past, so it could be a match made in heaven.

Time will tell, though, with Ince currently still in charge.