“Deserves a chance in the top flight” – Newcastle United in transfer race for Middlesbrough player: The verdict

Newcastle United have been linked with Middlesbrough centre-back Dael Fry.

The centre-back has been a key figure at the Riverside for some time now but, according to Planet Sport, Newcastle are one of the clubs keen on him ahead of the summer.

But would he be a good signing for the Magpies? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Josh Cole

This may turn out to be a coup for Newcastle as Dael Fry has illustrated in the FA Cup this season that he is capable of deliver the goods against Premier League sides.

During Middlesbrough’s victories over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the defender recorded impressive WhoScored match ratings of 7.92 and 7.20 in these fixtures.

Whilst Newcastle are currently able to call upon the services of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn, Fry may turn out to be an upgrade on the likes of Jamal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark.

Taking this into consideration, they ought to consider making a swoop in the summer transfer window for the Boro man.

Charlie Gregory

I think that Dael Fry is the type of signing Newcastle should be making, regardless of whether they stay in the Premier League or are relegated to the Championship.

As showcased by Crystal Palace and some of their deals over the summer, raiding the second tier for their talent can pay off and Championship players can certainly cut it higher.

Fry is a solid defender and has proven as much at Middlesbrough. He has been excellent and certainly deserves a chance in the top flight if he can get there with the Toon. It would be a good bit of business for Eddie Howe’s side if they could do it but would certainly be a blow for Chris Wilder.

Either way, I do feel that he is ready for the Premier League. He’s working at the very top end of the second tier right now and a jump up in division wouldn’t faze him too much.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise to see Dael Fry once again accumulating Premier League interest, as he possesses all the desirable attributes that a modern-day central defender needs to success in the Premier League.

Fry has the physical presence and athleticism to win the majority of aerial duels and defensive duels he comes into, whilst he is someone who is not shy of the gritty side of the game.

However, he is not confined to just his defensive capabilities, instead, he is an excellent ball carrier who can help start attacks from the back.

Fry reads the game exceptionally well, with his defensive intelligence and instincts allowing him to make countless interceptions each game and set his side up on the attack.

There is an element of uncertainty about Newcastle at the moment, not only because it remains to be seen what division they are in next season, but also, they could spend millions next season, adding world-class quality.

So for me, there are better Premier League suitors for him, who will undoubtedly have Fry on their radar.