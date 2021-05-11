‘Deserved’, ‘Not his problem’ – These Huddersfield fans go against the grain with reaction to Town player agreement

Huddersfield Town have secured the service of Fraizer Campbell for the 2021/22 season, agreeing a 12-month contract with the striker.

Campbell has been on the books at Huddersfield for two seasons, but was out of contract next month and facing an uncertain future.

However, Huddersfield have now moved to tie him down to fresh terms, with Campbell signed up for 21/22 and having the option to stay for a further 12 months beyond that.

After a fairly inconsistent first year at the John Smith’s Stadium, Campbell scored seven goals and registered three assists for Carlos Corberan’s side last term, featuring in 40 of the club’s 46 Championship fixtures.

Huddersfield struggled to a 20th placed finish in the Championship, with many supporters frustrated and calling on a big summer of recruitment.

Some fans have taken a swipe at the club committing to Campbell given his strike-rate over two seasons with the club, but others are more openminded to the agreement, suggesting he’s deserved the contract and cannot carry the goalscoring burden on his own.

We look at that section of the reaction here:

Agreed, I like him and he’s reason Grant scored so many and helped JK this season too with way he makes space. Just want a couple more goals from him but 1 year extension makes sense — Adam Croot (@CrootAdam) May 11, 2021

Think this is a sensible signing, just hope we play him as a no.10 rather than a no. 9 — James Beaumont (@ProperBeau) May 11, 2021

Great back up forward and a fantastic character to have in the dressing room — ⅅᎯᏇℕℐ 💋 (@divadawni) May 11, 2021

Good to see FC staying,works hard and chips in with goals, not his problem he's been carrying the forward line on his own. #htafc https://t.co/5GIjYpMIAd — Andy M (@m18usk) May 11, 2021

Ran his arse off this year and deserved this. — James Hey Piano (@JamesHeyPiano) May 11, 2021