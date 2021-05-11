Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Deserved’, ‘Not his problem’ – These Huddersfield fans go against the grain with reaction to Town player agreement

9 mins ago

Huddersfield Town have secured the service of Fraizer Campbell for the 2021/22 season, agreeing a 12-month contract with the striker. 

Campbell has been on the books at Huddersfield for two seasons, but was out of contract next month and facing an uncertain future.

However, Huddersfield have now moved to tie him down to fresh terms, with Campbell signed up for 21/22 and having the option to stay for a further 12 months beyond that.

After a fairly inconsistent first year at the John Smith’s Stadium, Campbell scored seven goals and registered three assists for Carlos Corberan’s side last term, featuring in 40 of the club’s 46 Championship fixtures.

Huddersfield struggled to a 20th placed finish in the Championship, with many supporters frustrated and calling on a big summer of recruitment.

Some fans have taken a swipe at the club committing to Campbell given his strike-rate over two seasons with the club, but others are more openminded to the agreement, suggesting he’s deserved the contract and cannot carry the goalscoring burden on his own.

We look at that section of the reaction here:


