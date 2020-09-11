Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Deserved much better’ – These Cardiff City fans have a classy response to outgoing transfer news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Cardiff City have confirmed that Neil Etheridge has left the club in a permanent deal, moving across the Championship to link up with Birmingham City and Aitor Karanka.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper had been on the books in South Wales for the last three seasons, helping Cardiff to promotion in 2017/18 and playing consistently in the Premier League the following year.

Of course, Cardiff’s 2018/19 campaign in the Premier League was just a single season and they were back in the Championship last season. Etheridge started as the club’s first choice, but lost his place in the side to Alex Smithies, who was Neil Harris’ keeper heading into the play-offs earlier this summer.

Quiz: 6 of these Cardiff City facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12

Cardiff City have won the FA Cup twice in their history. True or false?

Now, it’s been confirmed that Etheridge has left the Bluebirds, taking up a role with Birmingham, who are embarking on life under Karanka at St Andrew’s.

Whilst the 30-year-old is technically moving to a direct rival in the Championship, there’s plenty of well wishes.

Here, we dive into the classy Cardiff response…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Deserved much better’ – These Cardiff City fans have a classy response to outgoing transfer news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: