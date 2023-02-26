“Deserved it big time” – West Brom players react to individual’s performance in Middlesbrough win

After three league matches without a victory, West Bromwich Albion snapped their poor run of form by dispatching of the most in-form Championship side in Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

Since Carlos Corberan penned his new long-term deal as head coach until 2027, the Baggies had taken just one point out of a possible nine, and the visit of a team with five victories in a row to their name in the form of Boro wasn’t the most ideal fixture on paper.

However, Michael Carrick’s side were blown away in the first 10 minutes thanks to two goals from Daryl Dike, who broke his scoring drought in impactful fashion.

Albion were good value for their win and it also ended up being a first clean sheet for the club for young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

The 21-year-old has had to bide his time, with loan spells in the last two-and-a-half years at Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and then Portsmouth in the first half of the current campaign.

But with an injury to first-choice stopper Alex Palmer and David Button underperforming, Griffiths was handed his first start against Blackburn Rovers over a week ago – having conceded four goals in his first two matches though he was able to celebrate his maiden clean sheet.

He was praised by Corberan in midweek for his development and his performance against Boro has been lauded by his team-mates.

On Griffiths’ Instagram post celebrating the result and clean sheet, he was praised by Dike, Dara O’Shea and midfield enforcer Okay Yokuslu for his contributions, with O’Shea saying it was a ‘deserved’ shutout for the youngster.

The Verdict

Griffiths’ confidence will be sky-high following his first West Brom match without conceding, and it definitely puts him as the undisputed first-choice ahead of Button whilst Palmer is out.

Portsmouth fans were pretty divided on his performances in the first half of the campaign, but Griffiths has shown enough potential in all of his loan spells to be finally handed a chance.

There is definitely more to come though from Griffiths if given the opportunity – he needs to be given the time to build up a relationship with the defence in the coming weeks to really cement that place.

Whilst there is probably not much doubt that Palmer will come back in for the starting jersey when he is fit, Griffiths is not doing his chances much harm of keeping his spot.