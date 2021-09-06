‘Deserved’, ‘Iorfa robbed’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club’s player announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have had a strong start to the 2021-22 season and their summer recruitment has potentially been one of the reasons that the campaign has kicked off so well.

Up until a 1-0 loss to Morecambe last weekend, the Owls had yet to concede a goal in any competition and they were also unbeaten in League One.

It looked like Wednesday weren’t going to concede a goal for a long time and it was one of their own players in Dennis Adeniran who put the ball into his own goal against the Shrimps, so an opposition player is still yet to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

With experienced stopper Keiren Westwood departing the club over the summer, Darren Moore swooped to sign the Northern Ireland international on loan for the season from Burnley.

And the 24-year-old is more than proving his worth to the club and to some it’s perhaps a surprise that he was willing to drop into the third tier of English football for game-time.

His performances have been recognised by fans as the goalkeeper has been named as Wednesday’s Player of the Month for August – and supporters have been reacting to him being victorious.

Been class like but 3 of the games big Dom and hutch literally stopped him from having a shot to save, Iorfa robbed https://t.co/KxKBzSGEW8 — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) September 6, 2021

Please lord let us sign him I cannot take him leaving #swfc https://t.co/fXVap99VoI — Tom Nolan (@nolan_bess) September 6, 2021

Will be the difference this season if we can keep hold of him. — Brukdemup (@brukdemup) September 6, 2021

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 the only person it could have been imo. Well done brother #WAWAW 💙 — Danny Copley (@DannyCopley4) September 6, 2021

Been absolute class so far this lad, defo got my vote!! Massive well done BPF! (Closely followed by Iorfa for me!) — Becky Elsdon🦉 (@BeckyEls) September 6, 2021

Well deserved lad 👏🏻🦉💙 — Dee-Bow 👻 (@DevSwfc92) September 6, 2021

Deserved — lewisrusby (@lewisrusby1) September 6, 2021