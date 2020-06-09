Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Deserved’, ‘Fabulous’ – Plenty of Rotherham United fans are delighted with major EFL update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Rotherham United have won promotion back into the Championship after the majority of League One clubs agreed to curtail the 2019/20 season. 

The Millers were sat second in the League One table, and just two points clear of third-placed Oxford United with nine matches remaining this term.

Off-the-field events had previously called an abrupt halt to this year’s campaign, but Paul Warne’s side have been promoted back into the second-tier of English football after this recent update from the EFL.

It’s a swift return to the Championship for Rotherham, who were in their first season back in League One this term, and they’ll be delighted to have their promotion finally being confirmed by the EFL.

Plenty of Rotherham United fans took to social media to react to their promotion being confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


