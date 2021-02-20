Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Deserved a start’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans disappointed by player snub

Huddersfield Town host Swansea City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan looking for a first win of 2021. 

Corberan has watched his side slide from mid-table to the brink of the relegation scrap, with an alarming run of results leaving them without a win since December 29th.

Today, Swansea are in town, with Steve Cooper’s side chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

For this testing fixture Corberan has made two changes to the side that lost to Middlesbrough in the week: Isaac Mbenza (injured) and Alex Pritchard drop out, with Aaron Rowe and Alex Vallejo coming into the side.

However, much to the disappointment of many Huddersfield fans, there is no Kieran Phillips despite an impressive cameo against Boro.

Fraizer Campbell continues in attack, with Phillips on the bench.

Huddersfield fans feel that, given their struggles, taking a chance on Phillips would have been a positive move.

We dive into their reaction here…


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

