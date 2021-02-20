‘Deserved a start’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans disappointed by player snub

Huddersfield Town host Swansea City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship, with Carlos Corberan looking for a first win of 2021.

Corberan has watched his side slide from mid-table to the brink of the relegation scrap, with an alarming run of results leaving them without a win since December 29th.

Today, Swansea are in town, with Steve Cooper’s side chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

For this testing fixture Corberan has made two changes to the side that lost to Middlesbrough in the week: Isaac Mbenza (injured) and Alex Pritchard drop out, with Aaron Rowe and Alex Vallejo coming into the side.

🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨 Carlos Corberán has made 2⃣ changes to #htafc's starting line-up. ➡ @AlexVallejo6 and Aaron Rowe

⬅ Alex Pritchard and Isaac Mbenza 🤝 @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/fIL1qyZvyh — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) February 20, 2021

However, much to the disappointment of many Huddersfield fans, there is no Kieran Phillips despite an impressive cameo against Boro.

Fraizer Campbell continues in attack, with Phillips on the bench.

Huddersfield fans feel that, given their struggles, taking a chance on Phillips would have been a positive move.

We dive into their reaction here…

What does it take for Campbell to have a rest, but other than that I rate it — nathan dyas (@dyas_nathan) February 20, 2021

Were you not listening to us all week ? Campbell ? Seriously!?!? — Reece Chambers (@ReeceCh72545502) February 20, 2021

Start Phillips ffs — Owen Le-Billon (@Owen_HTFC) February 20, 2021

Feel sorry for @K_phillips9 deserved a start today after his cameo at Boro. UTT — Absolute (@absolute_ws) February 20, 2021

Carlos out, not starting Phillips is a disgrace — Jamie Temple (@Templeedis) February 20, 2021