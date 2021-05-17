‘Deserved a second chance’, ‘Disappointing’ – Many Birmingham fans react as 13 departures are confirmed

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lee Bowyer is set to go into his first transfer window as Birmingham City manager, and he will be hoping that he has a bit of money to spend to improve a team that finished 18th in the Championship.

It could have been a lot worse for the Blues if Bowyer hadn’t arrived to replace Aitor Karanka in March – they were struggling and looked at that point like they were one of the three teams that were going to be relegated.

But the former Birmingham midfielder helped to steer the ship in the right direction, winning five of his first eight games in charge to secure their Championship status for another season.

Focus would soon need to be shifted to the summer though, and more importantly player contracts.

In truth, Birmingham didn’t have a lot of deals to sort out when it comes to senior players, but their confirmed retained list which was announced this morning has seen some depart as well as new contracts offered to three players.

Steve Seddon and Charlie Lakin, who have both been exposed to first-team football at St Andrew’s in recent seasons – Seddon more recently – have had their deals extended for a further year, whilst new contracts have been offered to Alen Halilovic, Caolan Boyd-Munce and Ryan Stirk.

13 players will wave goodbye to the club though, including senior players Josh Dacres-Cogley, Dan Crowley and Jon Toral.

The rest of the players to leave the club are made up of under-23 players, including the likes of Jayden Reid, Geraldo Bajrami, Joe Redmond and Ryan Burke amongst others.

There’s no real surprises at the departures but fans believe a few of the youngsters could have been kept around to see if they could develop into first-team prospects, including Redmond and Bajrami.


