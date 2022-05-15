“Deserve this chance” – Portsmouth set sights on EFL attacking midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are considering a summer move for Hartlepool United attacking midfielder Luke Molyneux, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 24-year-old is also being monitored by soon-to-be League One clubs Barnsley and Derby County, whilst Scottish Premiership club Hearts are also in pursuit.

Appearing 55 times in all competitions for the fourth-tier outfit during the 21/22 campaign, Molyneux chipped in with 12 goals, with eight of those coming in the league.

Possessing versatility and adaptability, Molyneux can operate on the wings, as a number 10, or as a striker.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Pompey’s interest in the Hartlepool man…

Declan Harte

The winger has performed well for Hartlepool this season, earning the club’s player of the year award.

His performances in League Two have been impressive and have rightly caught the attention of third division sides.

The 24-year old is ready to take the step up the English football pyramid and Portsmouth would be a great place for him to do so.

Pompey needs a player capable of scoring goals and this was Molyneux’s most prolific season of his career.

Given he would be arriving as a free agent, there is little downside for Portsmouth with this deal, so it is a no-brainer decision to compete for his signature.

Ned Holmes

It’s clear to see why there are League One clubs interested in Luke Molyneux, who has enjoyed a strong season in League Two.

He’s out of contract with Pools, which will make him an even more inviting addition for sides in the third tier.

There were times in 2021/22 when Pompey looked to be lacking some extra spark and Molyneux could well provide that.

The threat the 24-year-old offers from the flanks would be a well-received addition to Danny Cowley’s squad.

He’s scooped all the awards at Hartlepool this season and deserves his chance at League One level.

Pompey should ensure they’re the club to offer him that.

Justin Peach

Portsmouth have been missing a spark at times in their attack and Molyneux could provide that. With Marcus Harness potentially set to depart this summer, he will need to be replaced and Molyneux would fit the bill.

He would be a free transfer, and would come into the side having finished Hartlepool’s top scorer, as well as picking up players player, fans player and goal of the season.

Not only that, he was playing in a struggling side, showing he’s got the ability to move up a level. Under the Cowley’s, he will have the license to create and would add the spark that was missing at times last season as Pompey missed out on the playoffs.