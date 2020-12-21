‘Deserve my respect’ – Danny Cowley makes Middlesbrough admission involving Neil Warnock

It’s safe to say that Neil Warnock is certainly making a good impression on Middlesbrough supporters, since taking charge of the club back in June.

Boro struggled at the wrong end of the Championship table last season under the management of Jonathan Woodgate, but Warnock has turned their poor run of form.

They’re now sat sixth in the second-tier standings after 20 matches this term, and he’ll be quietly confident that his side can challenge for a timely promotion back into the Premier League.

Warnock has recently been praised by former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley (in an interview with EFL On Quest), who says that Warnock deserves respect for the job he has done with the club so far.

“You can’t underestimate the job Neil Warnock’s done at Middlesbrough, pretty much with the same group of players.

“Any manager that stands the test of time like Neil Warnock has, certainly deserve my respect.”

Middlesbrough have won their last three matches in the Championship, with Warnock’s side thrashing Birmingham City 4-1 in their most recent fixture.

Boro are set to return to action on Boxing Day, when they take on relegation-threatened Rotherham United at the Riverside, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

Have these 22 players ever been in Middlesbrough’s academy? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 22 Was Graeme Murty ever part of Middlesbrough's academy? Yes No

The Verdict:

He’s been brilliant in his time with Middlesbrough.

I’ll be the first to admit that I had my doubts as to whether Warnock was capable of taking Middlesbrough to the next level, but I’m pleased to see that he’s proven me wrong.

Boro have been somewhat of a sleeping giant in the Championship for far too long now, and it’s good to see them finally mounting a serious challenge for promotion back into the Premier League this term.

With Warnock in charge of the club, I think he’s more than capable of winning promotion into the top-flight.