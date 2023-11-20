Highlights Oxford United have appointed Des Buckingham as their new manager, signaling an exciting move for the club.

Buckingham has a successful track record with Mumbai City in India and was highly regarded by the City Football Group.

Tyler Goodrham, a young talent in Oxford's squad, has been making an impact with goals and assists, attracting attention from Championship clubs.

Oxford United have finally landed their Liam Manning replacement, and it is certainly an exciting move that has put the rest of League One on notice.

The U's needed to act relatively quickly after Manning's abrupt exit to Bristol City last week, and despite speculation regarding Notts County boss Luke Williams earlier this week, United have landed someone much more exciting.

Oxford-born Des Buckingham, who has broken multiple records with Mumbai City out in India and was highly thought of by the City Football Group, has returned to the club where he was a youth team player and also a first-team coach under Chris Wilder.

Oxford are believed to have paid around £400,000 for the services of Buckingham, who was the club's top target to succeed Manning, and despite turning down Charlton Athletic's advances earlier this year, CFG weren't going to deny the 38-year-old the opportunity to return home to manage a club close to his heart.

Buckingham arrives at the Kassam Stadium with plenty of time to prepare for the club's next match, which is away at Cheltenham Town next Saturday, but he also finds his new side in second position in League One.

Despite the club struggling last season and only just surviving the drop to League Two, a talented squad with a blend of young talents and experienced heads are working their magic currently, and one of those starlets who are up-and-coming through the United system is Tyler Goodrham.

Tyler Goodrham's Oxford United career so far

Goodrham joined the Oxford academy as a teenager after departing Reading, and became the club's youngest ever player in 2019 when making his senior debut at the age of 16.

After stints on loan in the 2021-22 season in non-league with Hayes & Yeading United and Slough Town, Goodrham was in the Oxford senior squad for 2022-23, and he made an impact on his league debut with the winning goal in August 2022 against Cambridge United.

Goodrham finished with three League One goals in 36 outings, with the majority of those appearances coming off the bench under Karl Robinson and Liam Manning, but it was clear to see that United had a talent on their hands.

Tyler Goodrham's Oxford United League Stats 2022-23 2023-24 Appearances 36 15 Goals 3 3 Assists 1 2 Shots Per Game 0.8 0.8 Key Passes Per Game 0.8 0.6 Dribbles Per Game 0.6 0.6 Pass Success % 71.8 79 Big Chances Missed 1 1 Touches Per Game 19.4 25.3 (Stats Correct As Of November 17, 2023)

In the summer, it was reported by The Guardian's Will Unwin that Goodrham was attracting interest from Championship clubs after an exciting end to the 2022-23 season, where he scored twice and assisted once in Oxford's last three league matches.

The details of those clubs were not revealed, but they were sure to be watching in the first month of the 2023-24 League One campaign as the 20-year-old netted three times and got one assist in five matches, further accelerating his reputation.

What is Tyler Goodrham's Oxford United contract situation?

Due to the options that Oxford have out wide and the fact he's still very young, Goodrham hasn't always been starting, with the likes of Stan Mills and Billy Bodin also getting their chances, but he's bound to be a big player for Buckingham in the coming months and years.

That is of course if Oxford can hold on to Goodrham's services - his latest contract which was signed in 2022 keeps him at the Kassam Stadium until the summer of 2024, but the extra year's optional extension means that essentially, he's on the books until June 2025.

Those once interested second tier outfits though will be keeping their eyes firmly on the winger however in the build-up to the January transfer window, as there is a chance that Goodrham is what they are looking for.

The likes of Cameron Brannagan are players that normally grab the headlines for the U's, but there's a new star on the books and that is Goodrham himself.