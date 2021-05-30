‘Derisory offer’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as club line up bid for 24-year-old

Nottingham Forest could be set to receive a bid in the region of £10million from Burnley for Joe Worrall, according to The Sun.

The Clarets have been linked with Worrall in the past, with Sean Dyche preparing to reignite his interest in the 24-year-old this summer.

According to The Sun, Burnley are preparing to launch a £10million bid for Worrall, as they look to use the funds raised by the sale of Ben Gibson to Norwich.

Worrall had a somewhat frustrating campaign for Forest, as the Reds finished the season sitting 17th in the Championship table.

The defender won the club’s Player of the Season award after impressing in his 31 league appearances for the Reds, battling with ankle and rib injuries this term.

The centre-half, who signed a long-term deal at the City Ground last season, is undoubtedly an important player for Forest, and is rated highly by Chris Hughton.

Hughton will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, and cashing in on arguably their biggest prized asset could be an easy way of raising funds quickly.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to a potential £10million bid from Burnley for Worrall…

Silly not to accept this https://t.co/r6jdcmP2XU — Nathan (@nad1547) May 30, 2021

It’s not a transfer window if Burnley don’t put a bid in for Worrall https://t.co/keGdVW2OlY — Georgia (@gnormanx) May 29, 2021

Forest should be looking for the same money we got for Cash. 10 million is derisory offer. English talent is at premium & we shouldn’t be held to random by TV revenue backed premier league clubs x https://t.co/atfQoS4anX — CityGroundShelf (@CityGroundShelf) May 29, 2021

£10 million 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/igWozSgzEZ — Can Cut Worm Red (@Nottingham67) May 29, 2021

One thing I've learnt about our owners, they GOOD at this kind of thing! They'll do the right thing, and if it means he goes, we'll get the right money. I hope he stays, Captain for next season! Worrall and McKenna would be class! One to watch… #NFFC https://t.co/5bKVqw4Asi — Olly Bausor (@OllyBausor) May 29, 2021

£10m? Which boot do they want? — Alex💙 (@AlexNFFC) May 29, 2021

Bidding war please. — Phil Coker (@PhillipeC) May 29, 2021