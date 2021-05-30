Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Derisory offer’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as club line up bid for 24-year-old

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest could be set to receive a bid in the region of £10million from Burnley for Joe Worrall, according to The Sun.

The Clarets have been linked with Worrall in the past, with Sean Dyche preparing to reignite his interest in the 24-year-old this summer.

According to The Sun, Burnley are preparing to launch a £10million bid for Worrall, as they look to use the funds raised by the sale of Ben Gibson to Norwich.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest?

1 of 20

Aaron Ramsey

Worrall had a somewhat frustrating campaign for Forest, as the Reds finished the season sitting 17th in the Championship table.

The defender won the club’s Player of the Season award after impressing in his 31 league appearances for the Reds, battling with ankle and rib injuries this term.

The centre-half, who signed a long-term deal at the City Ground last season, is undoubtedly an important player for Forest, and is rated highly by Chris Hughton.

Hughton will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, and cashing in on arguably their biggest prized asset could be an easy way of raising funds quickly.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to a potential £10million bid from Burnley for Worrall…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Derisory offer’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as club line up bid for 24-year-old

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: