Derek McInnes, Neil Harris: All the latest news with Ipswich Town’s manager search

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has become the third candidate to apply for the Ipswich Town managerial vacancy, according to TWTD.

The Scotsman had been linked with the West Bromwich Albion job in the summer after the departure of Sam Allardyce – and is now reportedly prepared to take a step down from that and join what looks to be an exciting project at Portman Road.

With the Tractor Boys signing 19 players in the summer, he would have the huge task of making the squad perform in unison as one collective unit, something that’s easier said than done despite the calibre of players they managed to recruit.

However, at this stage, the 50-year-old is not thought to be at the top of the third-tier side’s shortlist, even with McInnes and current club CEO Mark Ashton working together closely at Bristol City between 2011 and 2013 when the former was at the helm at Ashton Gate.

In the end, he could be pipped to the post by ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris, a fellow candidate who has also gone as far as applying for the job after spending just under 11 months away from management following his departure from Cardiff City.

He is one man reported to be ‘under serious consideration’ for the job after guiding former side Millwall to the Championship back in 2017, though he hasn’t yet been offered the job, as per TWTD.

The same outlet has already ruled numerous potential Paul Cook successors out of the race, with Neil Warnock the latest man not thought to be one of the names currently being bandied about by the Ipswich hierarchy as a potential replacement.

They also believe Alex Neil, Neil Lennon, Tony Mowbray, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Michael Appleton, Lee Johnson and Liam Manning are unlikely to take the reins at Portman Road, good news for Harris who has now seemingly established himself as the favourite to win the top job.

It remains to be seen if he will be in fierce competition with another fellow applicant in ex-Town forward Shefki Kuqi, though 44-year-old Harris arguably has the most impressive CV at this moment in time.

In the Tractor Boys’ quest to get back to the Championship and the latter’s promotion pedigree, that could end up landing him the role as odds continue to shorten on his potential appointment.

However, the report stating that he hasn’t yet been offered the job will give ex-Finland international striker Kuqi a slither of hope as the interviewing phase continues.