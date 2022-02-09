Derek Adams reflects enthusiastically on Bradford win over Stevenage

Bradford City returned to winning ways after their 1-0 victory over Stevenage at the Lamex Stadium, last night which came much to the delight of manager Derek Adams.

The former Morecambe boss was ‘pleased’ with what has been described as a ‘gutsy’ performance from The Bantams as Jamie Walker’s goal in the second-half gave them all three points.

Stevenage brought the game to Derek Adam’s side, domination possession and creating more chances than Bradford, however the Yorkshire club stuck to their guns and rode out of the storm to clinch the win.

In an interview with Bradford City’s wesbite, Adams said: “It was a very good performance from us.

“We had good energy, good legs in the side and we carried a goal threat.

“To come to Stevenage – who have been on a good run – and play the way we did was very pleasing.

“We started the game really well and created a lot of opportunities.”

Prior to last night’s win, The Bantams were winless in three, losing twice and drawing to Leyton Orient so a win was imperative for them in order to get their play-off push back on track.

They currently sit 11th in League Two, seven points from Newport who occupy in the final play-off spot.

The Verdict

Bradford’s squad is capable of a play-off push and with a manager who has promotion experiencewith teams who had no right to do so in Derek Adams, you can’t help but think that The Bantams could put together a good run in the second-half of the season and threaten the top seven.

Morecambe subsequently let Adams leave the club to take over the role at Valley Parade, citing that he felt his ‘job was done’ at the Mazuma Stadium as the reason to leave.

They’ve improved from last season’s 15th finish and with the pedigree of Adams in charge, you can argue they have a good chance of pushing for a decently-high finish.

There are areas for improvement – they are third-bottom for average possession with 46.3 percent – but that all comes in good time for them.

A strong second-half of the season could see The Bantams be an outside shout for the play-offs, but they cannot afford to slip up if they wish to achieve such a feat.