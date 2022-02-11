Derek Adams offers insight into unique Bradford City an Exeter City rivalry

Bradford manager Derek Adams claims his side are equipped for the challenge of Exeter City as they prepare to take them on for a fifth time this season.

The two teams have already clashed four times, with three of them coming in the FA Cup due to controversy in the replay of the fixture where Exeter made an illegal substitution.

This prompted a repeat of the replay to be played once again at St James’ Park which saw Exeter win 2-1 over the Yorkshire club, progressing them to the second round where they would be knocked out by Cambridge United.

When Adams spoke to bradfordcityafc.com ahead of the tomorrow’s fixture, he said: “We have played them a lot this season, in the FA Cup and the league. From that point of view, we know them well.

“We have added to our squad since we played them, and so have they.

“They have the nucleus of the same squad, we have not. We have changed and are hopeful that gives us an advantage.

“They can change their system quite a bit, but they have the personnel to do that.”

Exeter will this time be travelling up to Valley Parade for the second time this season after the reverse league fixture was in the south west.

There wasn’t much to get excited about last time out in the league as it was a 0-0 draw as both sides played each other on the first day of the season – little did they know what would be in store for them.

The Bantams currently sit 11th in the League, seven points off Newport County, who hold the last play-off spot. Meanwhile, Exeter are sixth and four points off third-placed Northampton Town.

It could be a tasty affair given their antics in the FA Cup, this season and given the fact that Adams managed Exeter’s most fierce rivals, Plymouth Argyle.

Bradford go into the clash with confidence after beating Stevenage 1-0 on Tuesday, but Exeter will have the advantage form-wise with four wins in their last five including their 1-0 win over Leyton Orient earlier on in the week.

The Grecians also have the advantage of beating Bradford in the FA Cup – that knowledge of knowing how to beat Adams’ side could prove crucial.

The Verdict

Both sides will be looking to add on to their wins on Tuesday and given that there is much at stake with Bradford looking to put a run together to propel themselves towards the play-offs and Exeter looking to breach into the top three, the margin for error in this game could miniscule.

Derek Adams knows how to get promoted out of League Two as he has done with Morecambe and Plymouth, he can use the resources he’s dealt with to great effect.

This Bradford side haven’t been particularly great as they currently sit in mid-table, but all they need is a good run and all of a sudden their season is on track and who knows what they could achieve.

They will need to rely on Andy Cook and Lee Angol to provide the much needed goals, especially for tomorrow, to help Bradford achieve that needed run.

Exeter will be going into this game with their heads high, but won’t be naive as in this league you just never know what will happen.

Adams could have the element of surprise as he previously mentioned that their squad has changed, however, Exeter’s ability to adapt to certain games and their recent run could be enough to carry them to win this game.

Although, if The Bantams were to win; not only would be a great story, but it would be a sweet moment for the former Argyle man.

