Derek Adams makes off-field Bradford City addition

Former Bradford City winger Andy Kiwomya has returned to the club as their new performance coach.

The 54-year-old, who won promotion with the Bantams at Wembley in 1996, had previously held the role at Huddersfield and has had similar conditioning positions at Manchester City, Leeds and Nottingham Forest and had been working as a radio analyst.

Speaking with the Telegraph & Argus, Kiwomya said: “I want to say thank you to Derek Adams for this opportunity. I will endeavour, as always, to do my very best for this fantastic club and its supporters.

“It is an exciting opportunity, which i felt I could not pass up, and am now just looking forward to getting stuck into the job and supporting the manager and backroom staff as best as I can.”

Bradford boss Derek Adams believes that Kiwomya’s knowledge will add “lots to our armoury” for the rest of the season and beyond.

He added: “Andy has excellent experience, not only as a performance coach but also as a player.

“This knowledge and expertise will add value to the backroom staff, which I am sure we will see short and long-term benefits of.”

Bradford currently sit 14th in League Two, seven points off the play-off places. They face Colchester United at Valley Parade this evening and are looking to get back to winning ways having gone winless in their last five league outings.

The Verdict

This is a great appointment by Bradford.

Not only does Kiwomya have bags of experience under his belt with a number of other clubs, he also knows this club having achieved some memorable successes with City.

It’s an appointment that makes a lot of sense and hopefully Andy can deliver the goods for the club.

