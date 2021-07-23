Derek Adams issues upbeat Bradford City injury update

Bradford City midfield general Elliot Watt is poised to make a return to the squad this coming Saturday, as the Bantams face Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in a pre-season friendly.

Watt is a former product of the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy and even represented Scotland at youth level, but now plies his trade in West Yorkshire, establishing himself as a fan favourite last season after making 44 starts and netting on three different occasions.

The 21-year-old is the only member of the senior squad to have not yet played any minutes in Bradford’s pre-season so far, which has so far seen four straight wins against Bradford (Park Avenue), Doncaster Rovers, Guiseley and Brighouse Town.

Scotsman Watt picked up a thigh strain a day before facing Park Avenue, which set him back from making any appearances.

Speaking to the Bradford Telegraph & Argus, City manager Derek Adams said: “I would have thought he will be involved in the squad. He has been working hard and doing his running. The only thing he hasn’t been able to do is strike a ball for a period of time.

“But he is getting back to full fitness and he will be in the plans.”

The verdict

This is very good news for Bradford fans, with Watt as one of the most dynamic and accurate midfielders in the division. The 21-year-old was rumoured to be of interest to Hull City in the off-season, but will be a key asset in Adams midfield plans, with so many other strong options to fight competitively.

