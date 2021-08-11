Derek Adams drops Bradford City team selection message ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Finn Cousin-Dawson will make his Bradford City debut at the City Ground this evening, slotting in to replace the injured Oscar Threlkeld, Bantams manager Derek Adams told the Yorkshire Post.

Both sides were winless on the opening day of the season and will see the match as a good opportunity to get their first victory of the campaign.

Threlkeld was forced off at half time of Bradford’s trip to Saint James Park on Saturday and Adams believes the League Cup first round provides the right platform to bring in the 19-year-old.

Adams said: “Finn is going to play at right back and it’s an opportunity. It is good exposure. There’s no point in having young players in the first-team squad and we have an injury in their position, if they are not going to get a game.

“As Ryan (Sparks) has alluded to in the past, this is the ethos that they want. They want to try and sell players for profit to help the first team in future years.” Cousin-Dawson made 20 starts last season as Bradford recovered to finish in 15th place, so he should be better prepared for the Forest challenge than a regular cup debutant. Adams understands the motivation to give younger players a chance but does not want them to that to be to the detriment of the quality of his team. He continued: “We don’t have the time to develop them in the first team if they’re not good enough right away. “We’re not an Exeter, so to speak, who throw young players in (and) don’t really want to get promoted; they want to stay in that division but the ethos is sell players on and generate enough money. “Would the Bradford City fans be happy with that? I don’t think so.” Adams’ intentions are clear this season and he is bullish about not wasting any time, it will be interesting to see how Cousin-Dawson handles the step up in opposition. The Verdict The 19-year-old’s experience in League Two last season should stand him in good stead for this test as Chris Hughton will likely also rotate. The underdog mentality will suit the Bantams, relishing the challenge of playing under the lights at the City Ground. Forest are strong favourites but Adams’ men will certainly give a good account of themselves. Cousin-Dawson also deputised in defensive midfield and off the right flank last term, suggesting he is comfortable with the ball at his feet, that could be something to watch out for this evening if he can get forward from right back and combine in the final third.