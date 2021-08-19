Derek Adams delivers Bradford City transfer update

Bradford City boss Derek Adams has confirmed that he would like to strengthen his squad before the transfer deadline, although he stressed the club won’t panic buy.

The Scotsman was named as the new Bantams chief in the summer after guiding Morecambe to a historic promotion from League Two last season.

And, Adams has wasted little time in trying to improve the group, as he has brought in several new additions as he looks to build a team that can compete for a top three finish this season.

With the side currently second in the table after picking up seven points from their opening three games, the signs are positive.

However, speaking to the club’s media, the boss insists that he wants more, providing the ‘right players’ become available.

“We are still looking for the right players in the right positions and don’t feel as though our business is done yet. We aim to be done long before deadline day, but won’t sign players for the sake of it.”

Bradford are back in action against Mansfield this weekend.

The verdict

This is a positive message for Bradford fans as it shows that the club are on the lookout for new players but crucially that they are not in a desperate position right now.

That sums up their current situation as well, because Adams is working with a strong squad, evident by the results they have, so there’s no rush to get new faces in.

Of course, Adams still wants to improve the squad, but whoever arrives needs to be of the right quality to ensure they improve the XI.

