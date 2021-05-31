Derek Adams addresses Bradford City links following Morecambe’s play-off success

Morecambe manager Derek Adams has insisted that there’s no done deal to take him to Bradford City to fill their managerial vacancy – just moments after he guided the Shrimps to League One for the first time in their history.

Having taken Plymouth Argyle up from League Two in 2017, Adams was appointed at the Mazuma Stadium in 2019 to take over from the long-serving Jim Bentley.

Managing a team that is always priced up by bookmakers to struggle, Adams surprisingly got Morecambe into an automatic promotion battle this season but they had to make do with the play-offs.

After taking Tranmere Rovers out over two legs, a contentious extra time penalty from Carlos Mendes Gomes has seen the Lancashire side promoted to the third tier for the first time in their history.

It’s all come amid strong speculation that Adams is set to take over at former Premier League side Bradford, who are without a manager following the sacking of Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars.

What club do these 21 former Bradford City players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 Which club does Shay McCartan play for nowadays? Linfield Glentoran Ballymena Cliftonville

The obvious questions came from Sky Sports following Adams’ Wembley success, and even though the Scot insisted that there’s no done deal he seemingly did not commit himself to his current employers.

After revealing that his immediate future lies with celebrating the victory he just achieved, Adams said when asked about reports of a move already in the works: “Listen – there’s no done deals and that’s me being perfectly honest.”

The Verdict

It seems to be very clever wording from Adams – it may not be a done deal however he didn’t show any commitment to being at Morecambe next season either.

There seems to be a lot of whispers that Adams to Valley Parade is done and that it’s an open secret, but the only people who know if that’s the case are the boards of the two clubs involved and Adams himself.

Of course Adams has guided Morecambe to League One, but the allure of a big club like Bradford City, who will be attracting over 15,000 fans to home games when supporters are allowed to return to stadiums, will surely be too big to turn down if there is a serious interest.