Derby’s Wayne Rooney looks to ramp up pressure on Nottingham Forest with comments

Derby County welcome East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest to Pride Park on Saturday lunchtime in the Sky Bet Championship as the two old foes lock horns for the first time this campaign.

Much of the talk before the season started surrounded Derby’s predicted struggles in the league this year but, in fact, it’s Forest who have had a worse start with them losing their opening four games and seeing Chris Hughton under mounting pressure.

Rooney, by contrast, will be feeling a fair deal more content with his side’s start with them posting five points so far and, indeed, he’s sought to ramp up the pressure on Forest this weekend with his comments in his pre-match press conference, as shared by Rams reporter Ryan Conway:

Rooney here. Very much looking forward to Saturday: "It's going to be an exciting day. We've had an ok to good start to the season. It'll be a very good start to the season if we get a win. The pressure is on Forest. They've got no points. We'll be ready for that." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 26, 2021

The Verdict

Certainly, it does seem as though this is a bigger game for Forest to get a result in, given the way the campaign has started for both.

Of course, Derby need to win it too as it is a rivalry and they need as many points as possible to help their own cause, but you do feel Chris Hughton could well be in the firing line this weekend if the Reds lose.

Always a big game, there’s plenty at stake this weekend as the two meet this Saturday lunchtime.

