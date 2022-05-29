Derby’s plans for out-of-contract 2021/22 regular revealed

Derby County are reportedly hoping they can convince goalkeeper Ryan Allsop to stay after his Pride Park contract expires this summer despite their relegation from the Championship.

The 29-year-old established himself as Wayne Rooney’s clear first choice goalkeeper last term – making 33 appearances in total and keeping nine clean sheets.

Allsop signed a one-year deal when he joined on a free transfer last summer meaning he is set to become a free agent next month while there have been links with a move back to the Championship.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon that the Rams are hoping to talk the shot-stopper into staying at the East Midlands club.

They’re not yet able to offer new contracts but there is optimism that Chris Kircher’s takeover could be completed soon, which would allow them to start their preparations for 2022/23.

Back in April, Allsop indicated he would be keen to sign a new deal and stay at Pride Park.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Derby’s relegation was confirmed, he said he “hopes to get something sorted in the summer” and added: “I’ve loved my time here and I don’t want that to end”.

The Verdict

Allsop established himself as Rooney’s number one last season and would be a real asset as they begin life in League One so it’s good news that the club are hoping to convince him to stay.

His comments in April indicate the 29-year-old is open to remaining at Pride Park but until the contract is signed, you never know what might happen.

Were a Championship club to offer him a starting role at that level or a sizeable salary, it may be too tempting to turn down.

You’d imagine that a deal for Allsop will be something Rooney will be keen to get done once Kirchner’s takeover is completed.