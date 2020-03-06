Derby’s Louie Sibley reveals his thoughts after tussle with Man United man

Derby County youngster Louie Sibley has offered his verdict on his ongoing battle with Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, after the pair fought against each other for midfield domination in last night’s FA Cup tie.

Ultimately it was the visitors that came off as the victors in the end at Pride Park as a Luke Shaw strike, and Odion Ighalo brace saw off the Rams as the Red Devils progressed through to the quarter-finals of English football’s showpiece cup competition.

Sibley’s performance was one of the main standouts of the contest, with the teenager clearly eager to make an impression on Phillip Cocu after being handed a start by the Dutchman yesterday evening.

Aside from dictating the play well from central areas, Sibley also looked to muck in well by performing his defensive duties when required, including a number of battles with McTominay in the centre of the park.

Speaking after the game, Sibley was quick to comment on his tussles with the Manchester United man when asked for his thoughts by the club’s official website:

“That’s part of my game – it’s the way I play football.

“Nothing changes, the coaches said before the game, not to let anything change and I think that’s what I did, I just keep playing my normal football, keep battling away and sometimes you get battles on the pitch.

“That’s football for you.

“Especially for a young lad, to show you’re not feared is a massive thing.

“If they do leave a bit on you, you can’t just accept that, you need to keep going and give it back.”

Sibley is one of the latest youth academy graduates to make the step up to the first team this term, with the youngster having already been handed four appearances by Cocu since he took charge of the Rams last summer.

The Verdict

The Derby County youngster rarely looked out of place for the Rams last night in what was a tough test for a player of his age, particular coming up against experienced players such as McTominay and Fred in midfield.

Still only aged 18, Sibley has already shown in his short time with the first team that the future is bright for the Rams, with the midfielder’s involvement alongside the likes of Max Bird and Jason Knight showing that the club has a clear pathway from which they can develop young talent.

In the meantime, Sibley will be seeking to carry on racking up first team minutes between now and the end of the current campaign before making a bid to become a regular starter at Pride Park next season.