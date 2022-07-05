Derby’s Liam Rosenior looks to capitalise on advantage in double PL swoop

Derby County are pursuing loan moves for Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth and defender Haydon Roberts as interim boss Liam Rosenior looks to make the most of his links to the Premier League club, according to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor.

The Rams’ preparations for the 2022/23 League One campaign have ramped up in recent days with the signings of Tom Barhuizen, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, and Joe Wildsmith announced as well as confirmations of new deals for Liam Thompson and Eiran Cashin.

That’s a result of David Clowes’ takeover going through but we can expect plenty more business before the end of the window as the rebuild at the East Midlands club continues.

The loan market is likely to be important for them and, according to Naylor, Rosenior – who finished his career with the Seagulls before coaching their U23s – is hoping to take advantage of his links to Brighton by targetting Rushworth and Roberts.

Reports elsewhere indicated yesterday that Rushworth, an England U21s goalkeeper that turned heads while on loan at Walsall last term, is set to move to Pride Park.

It appears the pursuit of Roberts is less far advanced but the centre-back does have experience in League One with Rochdale and has been linked with both Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United in previous windows.

The Verdict

It looks as though Rosenior’s links to Brighton could come in really useful this summer and supporters will love to see him trying to take advantage of them.

Wildsmith was a good signing on a free transfer but adding Rushworth will mean competition for the number one shirt is high at Pride Park.

Likewise, Roberts is an impressive young centre-back and someone that would add real quality to the Rams’ defensive unit.

It’s hard not to be impressed by the work Derby have done already since the takeover but they will deserve credit if they can get this double Premier League swoop done.