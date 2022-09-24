Derby’s Curtis Davies responds to controversy over Liam Rosenior, Paul Warne comments

Derby County captain Curtis Davies has suggested there was “nothing underhand” about the way he found out Liam Rosenior had been relieved of his duties and that Paul Warne was set to be named his replacement.

On Thursday, the League One club confirmed that Warne had been appointed their new head coach after leaving Championship side Rotherham United.

The move came as something of a shock to many in the EFL, including Davies, who revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport’s 72+ how Rosenior informed him he was leaving the role and how he found out the former Millers boss was set to replace him.

The Derby skipper’s comments have proven a bit controversial with some fans questioning whether proper processes had been followed by the club but he has been quick to provide a response via Twitter.

I’ve seen a few replies to this…

Nothing underhand happened at all. Liam let us know his position and whilst waiting on clarification from the club (who were obviously busy) Barks reached out at the request of the manager who was keen to speak to me as captain #DCFC #DCFCFans 🐏 https://t.co/O48mT0Z3se — ℂ𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕚𝕤 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕤 #33 (@TheCurtisDavies) September 24, 2022

A postponement due to international fixtures means Warne will have to wait until next weekend for his first game as Rams boss, a trip to face Cambridge United.

He arrives at Pride Park with Derby seventh in League One.

The Verdict

You have to credit Davies for moving quickly to ease fan concerns following his comments yesterday about how he found out that Warne was replacing Rosenior at Pride Park.

Some Rams supporters clearly feel that things should’ve been handled in a more professional manner but that is not always how these sort of situations play out, and Davies’ experiences are more common than most realise.

Things moved quickly with Warne replacing Rosenior and it’s understandable that he’d want to reach out and speak to the club captain.

Hopefully, this response can end any controversy and the full focus can shift back to what the new head coach can offer at Pride Park.