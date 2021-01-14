Derby take action over potential January exits for Leeds and West Ham-linked duo due to player wage issues

Derby County have reportedly alerted other clubs that in-demand young stars such as Jason Knight and Louie Sibley could be sold to raise money as they look to solve their current issue over player wages.

Reports yesterday revealed that with a potential takeover still delayed, the club was facing significant financial issues and that they remained unable to pay their players fully in December.

With the threat of administration thought to be very real, it seems that the Rams are prepared to take action this month to keep afloat.

According to a report from The Sun, Derby are trying to sell players to raise money to solve their current financial issues and have alerted clubs that the likes of Knight and Sibley could be sold this month.

The young duo have been two of the Rams’ outstanding players over the past 12 months and you feel they’re unlikely to be short of suitors, with Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and West Ham among the sides linked already in January.

It is understood that the East Midlands club are set to speak to the EFL as they look to avoid punishment.

The Verdict

This is awful news for Rams fans.

Sibley and Knight are two of the most exciting young players at the club and perhaps even in the Championship, so to lose both this month as they look to solve financial issues would be a nightmare situation.

If they’re indeed forced to consider a sale, you’d imagine there will be a host of sides keen to capitalise.

The delays over Sheikh Khaled’s potential takeover of Derby, which seem to have been going on for months and months now, could do serious damage is the situation is not rectified soon.