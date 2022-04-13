Derby, Stoke, Wigan, Cardiff and Millwall players feature: 3 EFL wonderkids who could follow in Fabio Carvalho’s footsteps

Fabio Carvalho has been a revelation for Fulham this season.

The 19-year-old Portuguese playmaker has proved to be a key cog in Marco Silva’s Fulham side, scoring seven goals and recording seven assists in the league as the Cottagers look on course for the Championship title.

His scintillating form has seen the player earn a move to Premier League giants Liverpool with the youngster set to join up with the Merseyside outfit in the summer, after a deal was agreed for a fee that could rise to £7.7m.

But who else in the EFL could follow in Carvalho’s footsteps? Which EFL wonderkids could emerge next season and perform well enough to earn a move to a top Premier League side?

