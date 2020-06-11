Derby source outlines plans for incoming transfer

Derby County are looking to get themselves into the play-offs come the end of the Sky Bet Championship season and fans will be hoping that they can achieve exactly that.

If they do, and then get promoted, Phillip Cocu will deserve massive credit for the work that he has done at the club this season, especially with some of the off-field issues that have come about in the last few months.

Indeed, he’s doing a fine job with the squad and one new face that will join this summer, Mike te Wierik, has seen his schedule for when he joins the Rams revealed.

Derby County reporter for The Athletic, Ryan Conway, revealed as such on Twitter:

Understand the plan with Mike te Wierik is to bring him to Derby when he becomes an official player on July 1. He won’t be able to play until next season, but he’ll train with the squad, watch the games and the coaching staff can get him up to speed with their identity. #DCFC — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) June 11, 2020

The Verdict

There might have been some concern that the recent ongoings around the world could scupper this deal but, at the end of the day, it had already been agreed and so it makes sense to press ahead with it.

He won’t be able to feature in this elongated season, but at least he gets plenty of time to bed in and get an idea of how the club wants to play when he does eventually get the chance to don a Rams jersey and play himself.