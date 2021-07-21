Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston could be on alert as Portsmouth decide against signing 21-year-old

League One side Portsmouth have decided against offering former Swindon Town and Reading centre-back Akin Odimayo according to The News, with the 21-year-old spending a week on trial with Danny Cowley’s side.

The defender was offered fresh terms by Swindon Town on the expiry of his previous deal at the County Ground, having signed a one-year contract last summer with the League One club.

However, with their relegation to League Two and Odimayo being named the local outlet’s player of the season, it was unlikely the young defender was going to sign a new deal.

He was previously at Championship side Reading and graduated through the Berkshire club’s academy alongside the likes of Gabriel Osho, Tom Holmes and Tom McIntyre, but was released last year after finding himself behind the latter two, Liam Moore and Michael Morrison in the pecking order.

But despite being deemed surplus to requirements at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, his performances at Swindon drew interest from Derby County, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, potentially providing the 21-year-old with a route back to the second tier.

It was League One side Portsmouth that eventually acted first in taking him on a trial but has seemingly not done enough to impress Pompey’s boss Danny Cowley and won’t be appearing for the south-coast side next term.

The Verdict:

Although the defender will be disappointed not to receive a contract after all the interest in him earlier in the summer, previously interested side Derby County have now been given clearance to bring free agents in and with their limited transfer power and a crisis at centre-back, could look to bring the 21-year-old in.

Preston North End are likely to be out of the race after signing Liam Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg, but it’s unclear whether Stoke City are still interested in bringing in a centre-back.

Although Ben Wilmot was brought in by Michael O’Neill, he was a replacement for Nathan Collins and they may want to bolster their squad further. Odimayo would be a cheap option to pursue.

Alternatively, he could remain in League One with Sheffield Wednesday and replace Julian Borner, who is set to head to Germany to link up with Hannover 96.

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are looking like his most likely destinations at this stage.