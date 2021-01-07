Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Boro battling to complete January signing of in-demand striker

Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, and Rotherham United are reportedly battling to complete the January signing of free agent striker Armand Gnanduillet.

The 28-year-old left Blackpool at the end of his contract in the summer but his time with Turkish second-tier Altay SK was short-lived and he finds himself clubless again, with a string of Championship sides looking to capitalise.

According to Football Insider, Derby, Wednesday, Boro, and Rotherham are all in hot pursuit of the towering forward who scored 18 times for the Tangerines last season despite League One being cut short.

The 6ft3 forward has spent the majority of his career in the EFL’s two lowest tiers, having scored more than 50 goals and made more than 200 appearances at that level without ever making the step up to the Championship.

Gnanduillet’s impressive form for Blackpool in recent years has seen him linked with a move to the second tier and though such a deal never materialised, it seems as if it is now just a matter of which club he joins this month.

The Verdict

The former Tangerines striker has shown his qualities in League One over the past few seasons and it’s no surprise to see a string of Championship sides queuing up to land him.

The powerful and physical forward is a clever player inside the penalty area and would be a good addition to the squads of the four second-tier sides linked with an interest – all of whom could use some extra firepower in the final third.

He offers more than just a presence up top but there is no denying that he can be a real handful for opposition defenders.

Gnanduillet has spent the best part of a decade in English football without ever reaching the Championship, it seems as though he’s set to change that this month.