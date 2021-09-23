Derby set to take action concerning squad after administration is confirmed

Derby County will reportedly ask the playing squad to defer around a third of their salaries over the next few months to help with the running of the club – a move it is said could save up to £400,000 per month.

The Rams administration was confirmed yesterday and their 12-point deduction applied, meaning they’ve dropped from 12th to the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Business advisory firm Quantuma have been appointed as the administrators and will be tasked with the running of the club and finding a new buyer.

According to The Sun, due to concerns over covering payroll, Derby’s players will be asked to defer around a third of their salaries to aid the running of the club before a buyer is found – at which point they will be repaid what they’re owed.

It is said the move could save around £400,000 per month and that the squad may have no choice but to accept the deferral plan.

The report claims that the East Midlands club are hopeful that such action will be green-lighted by the EFL and won’t see them handed a further three-point penalty for late payment of wages.

The Verdict

Desperate times call for desperate measures and it seems with the administrators now in place, Derby are looking to be proactive ahead of what could be a very difficult few months.

It’ll be interesting to see how the EFL view such an action, particularly given the Rams issues paying players in the past 12 months.

You’d hope for the club’s sake that this is only a short-term situation and that a new buyer is found soon.

It may be a frustrating blow to take for the new arrivals in particular as under the EFL’s regulations in the summer they could only sign deals with a maximum wage of £4,500 per week.