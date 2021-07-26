Derby set for immediate transfer boost after EFL discussions

Derby County are expecting to make at least four new signings in the coming days as talks continue with the EFL over reducing some of their transfer restrictions, per BBC Derby’s Chris Coles.

Head coach Wayne Rooney stated this weekend that it will be impossible for him to field a team for their season opener on August 7, despite the EFL clearing the club to make new signings, albeit with restrictions.

According to Coles, the EFL’s restrictions were based on the Rams only being able to sign loan players, meaning that trialists such as Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka and Sone Aluko have been unable to be offered contracts at Pride Park.

However Derby are ‘confident’, per Coles, that those restrictions can be lifted in the coming days and that four new players can come in, and there’s more hope that the club paying some owed money to HMRC will allow the EFL to loosen even more of the shackles placed upon the Rams to make as many as 10 new additions.

If it goes to plan it will be a welcome relief to Rooney, who saw his remaining contracted senior players, plus a number of trialists go down 2-1 to Salford City on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

It’s clear for everyone to see that Derby need new faces immediately – it’s all well and good having trialists in but the Rams are being hampered by not being able to offer contracts and some reassurance.

Even if they are restricted to just four signings for now that is still not enough, and it can be said that Derby have a talented academy that they can dip into for players but it would be quite unfair for Rooney to have to rely on untested youngsters.

Following the wild claims of former prospective new owner Erik Alonso, the likes of Sone Aluko, Sam Baldock, Phil Jagielka and others probably weren’t what Derby fans were expecting for this coming season a few months ago but at this point they will probably happily take them on board if it means starting the season with a squad.