Highlights Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton is attracting interest from clubs in the Football League as he nears the end of his contract.

QPR, Huddersfield, and Derby are all considering moves for the versatile forward, with the latter likely to benefit the most.

While Blackpool wants to keep him, they may have to consider selling Hamilton in January to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton is on the radar of a host of clubs in the Football League as he approaches the final six months of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

Who is CJ Hamilton?

The 28-year-old came through the ranks at Sheffield United, but he failed to force his way into the first-team with the Blades, so he moved to Mansfield in 2016 in search for regular game time.

And, it’s a decision that paid off, with Hamilton impressing over the years for the Stags, which prompted Blackpool to sign the attacker, and he helped them win promotion back to the Championship.

He has been with the Seasiders since the transfer in 2020, but there are doubts over his long-term future, as his deal is up in the summer, so January could be the last chance for the League One side to get a fee for the player.

Derby, QPR & Huddersfield keen on CJ Hamilton

It appears clubs are ready to test Blackpool’s resolve on that front, as Football Insider revealed that QPR and Huddersfield are ‘plotting’ moves for the player, along with fellow third tier side Derby.

“Huddersfield Town, Queens Park Rangers and Derby County are plotting moves for Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton in January. Championship strugglers Huddersfield and QPR are desperate to bolster their attacking options in January and are keeping tabs on Hamilton’s situation.

“Meanwhile, League One hopefuls Derby are keen to strengthen in the new year to boost their promotion bid. Republic of Ireland international Hamilton has impressed for Blackpool so far this season with one goal and six assists in 18 appearances.”

Will Blackpool sell CJ Hamilton?

With Neil Critchley’s side 8th in the table, they are firmly in the mix for promotion this season, so that would mean they would be reluctant to lose someone like Hamilton, who is key to what they’re trying to do.

However, as outlined above, the situation is complicated by his contract, which runs out in the summer.

Therefore, the money men at the club will surely insist that they consider any reasonable offers for someone who could walk away on a free a few months later. So, it’s one to monitor, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Which club needs to sign CJ Hamilton most?

You could make a case for all three clubs needing to sign Hamilton in the winter, as they will all be playing for something during the run-in, and adding an experienced, versatile forward is going to help.

QPR and Huddersfield are likely to be battling relegation this season, and whilst Hamilton doesn’t have the best record in the second tier, he can improve a squad, as well as offering a physical, quick threat down the flanks.

Meanwhile, we know he is a very good player at League One level, so it’s a no-brainer from Derby’s perspective, and they would be weakening a rival in the process.

What next for CJ Hamilton and Blackpool?

The player will no doubt have one eye on the future, but his primary focus is on helping Blackpool as they look to climb the table, and his performance in the 4-0 thrashing of Shrewsbury shows he is totally committed.

The side are about to embark on a very busy period leading into the New Year, and Hamilton will no doubt play an important role. Critchley’s men are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to league leaders Portsmouth.