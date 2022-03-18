Derby County player closing in on European transfer move

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Festy Ebosele will sign a pre-contract agreement with an Italian club – thought to be Udinese.

The 19-year-old, who is a Republic of Ireland under-21 international, was rumoured to have agreed a switch to I Bianconeri last month following the closure of the English transfer window and with the Rams still in administration.

Terms now look to be finally agreed though for the teenager to join the Serie A club from next season, with their owner Giampaolo Pozzo also being the custodian of Premier League side Watford.

Ebosele has had a breakout campaign at Pride Park, featuring 29 times for County so far and scoring twice, with one assist to his name.

Despite the youngster’s contract expiring this summer, County will receive a small fee for Ebosele in the form of a compensation package.

Speaking about the deal which will take Ebosele to the Italian top flight, Rooney said: “I think there will be some anouncement next week, it is purely out of my control. I would have liked him to stay.

“I spoke to him this morning. I know he would have liked to have stayed but where we are at, I can’t offer him anything, the club can’t offer him anything.

“He has made a decision to look after his family and himself, which I respect, but I would have liked to have been in a position where we could have done something, but unfortunately we can’t.

“The situation we are in now is where I didn’t want the club to be. Unfortunately, we are. I can’t control that, that is above me.

“For the club’s future, I just hope things get sorted soon.”

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Derby to have to lose another youngster, but it’s inevitable with their situation.

The longer that a takeover isn’t sorted, the more hot prospects they risk losing and if they are relegated to League One, more and more talents that are under contract could exit the club.

Ebosele had really broken into the senior squad this season and looked to be flourishing under Rooney’s coaching – he’s proven to be very versatile as well.

There is the chance that Ebosele is plying his trade back in England sooner rather than later though, due to Udinese and Watford’s connection – it would be no surprise if a sudden switch to the Hornets at some point occurs.