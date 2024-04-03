Derby County led twice in their game, on Tuesday night, against league leaders Portsmouth, but they were only able to come away with a point.

A draw was all that Derby could manage in their match against John Mousinho's side. They always looked a threat on the counter-attack, but, despite being ahead on two separate occasions in the first half, the Rams were pegged back by two brilliant bits of play by Portsmouth.

Wing-back Joe Ward found space on the right and smashed the ball past the home goalkeeper, Will Norris, but it only took Pompey a few minutes to respond as Colby Bishop and Abu Kamara combined to get the winger into the box for a lovely finish into the bottom corner.

Derby got themselves back in front again through the right boot of Ward, in the 35th minute, but Owen Moxon's thumping, long-range strike into the top corner, with just over 10 minutes to play in normal time, which was his first goal for the club after signing in January from Carlisle United, levelled the match and was the last goalscoring action of the tie. Warne said after the game, via the Derby Telegraph: "I was just disappointed that we dropped two points from a 30-yard screamer. I felt like it got to the stage where they sort of ran out of ideas. A lot of balls in behind ran out for goal kicks and the lads defended the box really well."

Even though Derby weren't able to take all three points away from the south coast, they did expose an area of the league leaders' game that other clubs might be able to exploit to try and drag Mousinho's men back into the promotion dog fight.

Derby exploit area of Portsmouth 'weakness'

Even though they line up with a back-four, Pompey do like to get their full-backs high up the pitch in attacking and defensive scenarios. This is so they can try to win the ball back high up the pitch, but also so, when they do win the ball in these areas, they have more players ready in positions to attack.

County's first goal, in particular, came from space left in behind by Portsmouth's left-back Connor Ogilvie, and Warne said after the game that they tried to exploit this, and it was all because members of the club's analytics spotted this potential vulnerability in Mousinho's defensive unit.

The Rams' manager said, via the Telegraph: "I thought the lads were excellent. We asked them to play in a way where the nine and 10 drop in to make it awkward and don't let them get it to their midfielders. But we knew when we won the ball back because Ogilvie goes really high and wide onto Kane that it was the pass out and we obviously scored two goals from it.

"Credit to the analysts, Richie Barker and Matt Hamshaw who coached the lads and tried to find a weakness. I thought overall, our performance was pretty good away from home. Fratton Park was bouncing and don't forget, this is third-tier football. I was really proud of the performance. A lot of effort went into a lot of out-of-possession stuff, a lot of hard work."

He added: "We always looked dangerous on the counter. We might have got the third elusive goal, which would have maybe done enough to win it, but I feel nothing but pride. That point could be massive come the end."

Derby should be expected to win their remaining games

If Warne's side win their four remaining games, then that will guarantee them promotion back to the Championship. Bolton Wanderers, who sit in third place, do have a game in hand on County, but they are four points adrift of Derby, in second place, so they would not be able to catch them even if they win that extra game that they have.

League One table (As it stands April 3rd) Team P GD Points 1 Portsmouth 41 33 87 2 Derby 42 35 82 3 Bolton 41 31 78 4 Peterborough 40 27 74 5 Barnsley 40 22 74

The four teams that the Rams have left to play are Wycombe Wanderers (13th), Leyton Orient (10th), Cambridge United (19th), and Carlisle United (24th). Portsmouth, on the other hand, still have to play Bolton and Barnsley, as well as a red-hot Lincoln side on the final day.

County have had the quality advantage over almost every team they have faced this season, and they certainly have better players than all of their remaining opponents. Their destiny is totally in their hands, and, with the games that they have to play, they should be favoured to claim one of those illustrious top two spots.