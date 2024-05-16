Highlights Derby County celebrates promotion and aims to strengthen midfield for Championship return.

Interest in Barnsley's Kane and Cardiff's Adams indicates need for midfield depth.

Potential signings Kane and Adams could offer long-term solutions for Rams' midfield.

The 2023/24 season proved to be one to remember for those connected with Derby County.

A second-place finish in the League One table saw the Rams secure promotion back to the Championship, after two years in the third-tier of English football.

Following that success, the Pride Park club will now be looking to strengthen Paul Warne's squad for next season, to ensure they can be competitive after making that step-up a division.

As a result, Derby County will no doubt have to be active over the course of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Indeed, it seems as though the club are already making moves as they aim to do just that, and it appears one position they are looking to add is central midfield.

Derby County linked with Barnsley and Cardiff City players

Earlier this week, it was reported by journalist Alan Nixon that Derby are showing an interest in Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane.

The 25-year-old is apparently set to leave Oakwell this summer, after the Tykes missed out on promotion to the Championship following defeat to Bolton Wanderers in their League One play-off semi-finals.

Given the Rams would be able to offer him second-tier football next season, they may well be in a strong position to secure his services.

However, he is not the only central midfielder that Derby have already been linked with since their promotion was confirmed.

It was reported last month that the Rams are also keen on a permanent deal for Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams.

The Gambian international has spent the past few months on loan at Pride Park, proving crucial in Derby's run to promotion.

Ebou Adams League One stats for Derby County - from SofaScore Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 66% Tackles per Game 2.8 Balls Recovered per Game 5.9 Clearances per Game 1.2 Duel Success Rate 58%

A permanent deal for Adams therefore looks to have been high on the agenda for the club right from the start of the summer, and there is an argument that this emerging interest in Kane should not change that.

Derby County may need both Herbie Kane and Ebou Adams

It may at times be a risk to target two signings in the same position, potentially using up funds that may also be invested in adding to other areas of a squad. That does not look to be the case here.

As things stand, there are no fewer than five central midfielders - Conor Hourihane, Korey Smith, Liam Thompson, Louie Sibley and Darren Robinson - are set to see their contracts with Derby expire this summer.

Meanwhile, having returned to Pride Park on loan for the second half of this season, Max Bird is now set to complete a move to Championship side Bristol City that was first agreed back in January.

That, of course, means that the Rams are currently facing the prospect of losing as many as six options in the centre of midfield over the next few months.

Consequently, it seems evident that Derby may need to add some considerable extra depth in the centre of their midfield ahead of the start of next season.

If they do not do that, they will risk being overrun in that area of the pitch, and would face the threat of a swift relegation back to League One.

Related Significant Barnsley, Herbie Kane update emerges involving Derby County Barnsley's failure to earn promotion may have signalled the end of Herbie Kane's time at Oakwell

With that in mind, it would make sense to try and bring in both Kane and Adams over the next few months, which would go some way to ensuring Warne does have the depth he needs in that area.

Indeed, with Smith and Hourihane both 33-years-old, they are arguably approaching the latter stages of their careers. With Kane and Adams both in their twenties, the duo could be more viable as long-term assets for the Rams than some of those currently on the books at the club as well.

As a result, it does seem as though both Kane and Adams are potential signings who will surely be on the agenda for Derby County once the summer transfer window has officially opened.